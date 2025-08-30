Salford Red Devils star pays emotional Paul Rowley tribute following remarkable Warrington Wolves win

Salford Red Devils star Joe Mellor waxed lyrical over head coach Paul Rowley in an emotional tribute after the crisis club pulled off a shock win at Warrington Wolves.

Having claimed just two Super League victories all season prior amid a financial crisis which has been ongoing since November, Salford claimed a 25-12 win at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

It was their first win since mid-July, but most definitely the most impressive of their three successes this term given what has gone on since that last victory against Castleford Tigers in Round 18.

Numerous more senior figures have departed, the Red Devils were forced to postpone a Super League clash against Wakefield Trinity, and Rowley now has to rely on loan players to get through week-to-week.

Mellor was one of eight players in Salford’s 17 on Friday night who are permanently contracted to the club, with that a higher figure than has been the case for much of the season.

That tally however does include both Jack Walker and Jack Croft, who only arrived earlier this week to bolster Rowley‘s squad.

Speaking on Salford’s YouTube channel post-match, the veteran said: “I don’t know how he (Rowley) does it if I’m honest.

“I don’t know how he turns up and just keeps going.

“In the changing rooms, the way he can just say little things to relay and get you thinking a little bit.

“With the loan lads, they’ve come in and they must think the same because of the way he can get you up for a game.”

Now the Red Devils’ skipper, 34-year-old Mellor has been with the club since the beginning of the 2024 campaign.

Having joined Salford from fellow Super League outfit Leigh Leopards, it appears he will depart come the end of the season, with the club’s own future still in major doubt.

He added: “The game’s just at the end of the week.

“Through the week, there are just little things that he (Rowley) talks about and the way he goes about it, I think he’s been unbelievable.

“I can’t thank him enough for bringing me here.”

