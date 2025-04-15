Salford Red Devils star misses training amid future speculation

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley has confirmed Deon Cross missed training on Tuesday amid speculation linking the outside-back with a move away.

Cross has been with Salford since the start of 2022, scoring 32 tries in 93 appearances in their colours to date.

Reports linking him with a move to hometown club St Helens, who have been keen on him for a while, emerged midway through last week.

And on the back of those links, Cross didn’t feature for Rowley’s side as they were beaten 28-0 on home soil by Leeds Rhinos last Thursday night.

Salford Red Devils star Deon Cross misses training amid future speculation

Saints only named a 20-man squad for their home game against Wakefield Trinity in the hope of a deal being struck for Cross to arrive in time to fill the remaining spot on debut.

But a deal couldn’t be struck, so at least for the time being, the 28-year-old remains a Salford player.

Rowley will name his squad for Saturday’s trip to Catalans Dragons on Thursday afternoon, but the early signs are that Cross won’t be involved.

Speaking in Tuesday morning’s pre-match press conference, the Red Devils boss revealed: “I’ve not seen Deon since after the team run (last week).

“We had a game and he didn’t partake, and we’ve had today’s session and he’s not been here.

“I would have loved him to turn up and stick his hand up for this week, but I’m not sure what the state of play is with that one, you’d have to ask Chris (Irwin, CEO).

“He’s a Salford player. We have no intentions of giving away our assets that we’ve got signed up for next year as well.”

