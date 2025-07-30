Salford Red Devils star makes cross-Super League switch for 2026

Catalans Dragons’ recruitment drive continues to gather speed, with the French club drafting in Salford Red Devils ace Harvey Wilson on a two-year deal.

Les Dracs are set for a dramatic rebuild under new boss Joel Tomkins following a disappointing Super League campaign to date, and Wilson becomes the third recruit to join the club alongside Solomona Faataape and Toby Sexton.

21-year-old Wilson has been a standout performer for the struggling Red Devils this season, notching 17 appearances and scoring two tries in 2025. He also made five appearances for the club last season, and they reached the play-offs.

‘I am really grateful for the opportunity’

While Wilson might be enjoying his major breakthrough campaign, he also brings vital senior experience from his loan spells with Oldham and Bradford, where he made eight appearances apiece.

SL NEWS: Revolutionary cross-code Nines Festival touted with Magic Weekend facing axe

Commenting on his move, Wilson said: “I am really grateful for the opportunity to sign with such a great club. I’m excited to move over there and meet the team and the fans.

“Can’t wait to get stuck in and do what I can for the club. À bientôt !”

Crucially, Wilson will also give Tomkins plenty of versatility within his forwards unit, given he has tasted gametime right across the pack in his career to date, and the head coach cited that as a major factor in his signing.

MORE SL: St Helens coach reveals quota plans for 2026 as Jack Welsby fitness update provided

“Harvey will be another exciting addition to our squad,” said the Catalans boss. “I know he will raise our standards in training and increase competition for places in every position in the forwards.

“His versatility will be a big asset for us next season.”

Also commenting on the transfer, Salford Red Devils boss, Paul Rowley, added: “He’s been another young lad who’s come through our doors and given an opportunity, but he’s been really good and we wish him nothing but the best going forward.

“I’ve got nothing but positives to say about Harvey, he’s a good lad. We wish him all the best.”

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Hull KR adamant on star’s future after surprise NRL transfer speculation