Salford Red Devils prop Justin Sangare is the latest big name being targeted by ambitious Championship side York Knights for their 2026 squad, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Sangare signed a two-year deal with Salford at the beginning of this season but looks set to be moving on after just one season with the Red Devils, as uncertainty continues over their future following a difficult year.

That has alerted a number of clubs to his possible availability and it looks like York will swoop in and complete a deal to sign the France international and add him to Mark Applegarth’s squad for 2026.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that Castleford Tigers captain Sam Wood had also emerged as a target for the Knights, with the club increasingly hopeful of getting a deal done to sign the one-time England international.

And York now look set to add another senior international to their ranks too with Sangare joining irrespective of the division they are playing in next season.

The Knights are making a concerted push to get into Super League for the first time in their history, and are confident they have a strong chance either through the IMG gradings or via the independent panel that will select the two extra teams that make up an expanded competition going into 2026.

The likes of Wakefield forward Josh Griffin and Warrington star Paul Vaughan have already signed on the dotted line no matter what happens with that process.

And Sangare appears set to be the next name with Super League experience to link up with York.

