Salford Red Devils half-back Jayden Nikorima is attracting interest from Bradford Bulls over a possible transfer, Love Rugby League has learned.

Nikorima could be the latest high-profile player to leave the stricken Super League side after the Bulls displayed an interest in signing the former Catalans Dragons playmaker.

It remains to be seen whether a deal could be struck for the rest of this season or for 2026, should Bradford secure promotion to Super League.

But the Bulls are looking at Nikorima as a possible transfer target as the exodus of players from Salford threatens to continue.

More and more of their remaining senior players are set to leave for other clubs before the end of this season. Joe Shorrocks departed on Monday to sign for Leeds Rhinos, while winger Ethan Ryan remains a target for clubs in Super League and the Championship.

Nikorima is currently out injured having suffered a fractured arm in July. He is in a race to be fit again this season, but that has not stopped him attracting interest from other clubs.

Off-contract at the end of this year, Nikorima is now beginning to think about his next move for 2026 and the Bulls could represent a realistic option.

Bradford have made no secret of their desire to return to Super League in 2026 and build a competitive squad. They confirmed on Tuesday evening that they are aiming to be in the top 12 in the IMG gradings.

They are also on the hunt for a new full-time head coach after it was confirmed Brian Noble would move into a different role with the club.

And the Bulls are keen to push for signatures that can establish them as a competent and successful Super League side as early as 2026 should they make the cut in a newly-expanded 14-team competition next year.