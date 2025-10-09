Salford Red Devils star Esan Marsters looks likely to be the next player to leave the club – with Super League hopefuls Bradford Bulls among the clubs looking into a deal to sign the Cook Islands international.

The 29-year-old has been with Salford for just one season, having agreed a deal to join the club at the start of 2025 after leaving Huddersfield Giants.

He remains under contract for next year wit the Red Devils but as their future continues to look uncertain beyond this season, he is now actively exploring opportunities elsewhere.

And that has alerted the Bulls, who remain confident of being given a place in Super League in 2026 either via the top 12 of the IMG gradings or through the independent panel that will reveal which two clubs they have selected to join an expanded 14-team competition next year.

That decision is now due within a matter of days and a number of the clubs hoping to make the cut have begun impressive recruitment drives. Bradford also remain interested in a move for half-back Jayden Nikorima, as first revealed by Love Rugby League earlier this year.

And Marsters is the latest high-profile signing that the Bulls are looking at – with new head coach Kurt Haggerty well aware of the 29-year-old’s talent having worked closely with him during his time at Salford this year prior to leaving the Red Devils.

Marsters came to Super League in 2023 having agreed a two-year deal with Huddersfield, and impressed during his time with the Giants. His form earned him a recall to the Cook Islands squad at the end of last year, a place he has retained this autumn for the Pacific Championships.

But he is now set to leave Salford after just one year at the club. The Red Devils have not applied to be part of the expanded Super League process and should they fail to make the top 12 in IMG’s gradings – which seems inevitable – they would have to prepare for life in the Championship at the very least in 2026.