Salford Red Devils star bids emotional exit to club as departures continue

Salford Red Devils centre Tim Lafai has officially announced his departure from the club.

Lafai’s potential exit from the Super League side has been mooted ever since the club’s CEO, Chris Irwin, confirmed last week during their game against Huddersfield Giants that the Samoan international would become the latest player to leave the club.

Salford coach Paul Rowley subsequently confirmed those discussions post-match after beating the Giants to score their first win of the season.

Lafai was in attendance for that game, but purely in a supporting role to the rest of the Salford squad, who remain under salary cap restrictions imposed upon them by the Rugby Football League.

But now, Lafai has taken to social media to officially confirm his time with Salford is up.



Posting on Instagram, he said: “Not how I had it planed in my head to end but hey that’s life, to the players and staff I leave with gratitude for the memories, the lessons, and the friendships we’ve built, and to the supporters and fans thankyou for all your singing and chants it was always 🔥”.

The 33-year-old joined Salford in 2022 from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs. He played a crucial role in their rise up the Super League ranks, becoming one of the standout centres in the competition.

A move away from the club was speculated upon last year, with Hull FC believed to be among the clubs weighing up a move for the Samoa international.

However, he has now officially departed Salford and is set to return home to be with his family.

