Salford Red Devils star announces immediate retirement as injury torment shared

Salford Red Devils utility Ben Hellewell has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league, needing a full hip replacement at the age of 33.

Bradford-born Hellewell has been with Salford permanently since the start of 2023 having played two games for them the year prior on loan from Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers.

With the Red Devils in chaos throughout 2025 due to their ongoing financial saga, the veteran has featured four times for Paul Rowley’s side this year, most recently at Magic Weekend against Hull KR on May 3.

But that proved to be the 270th and final appearance of his career, being forced to hang up his boots due to injury.

Representing Scotland on the international front via his heritage, the utility earned 22 caps between 2011 and 2022 having featured in each of the last three Rugby League World Cups.

At club level, as well as Salford and Featherstone, he represented York, Barrow Raiders, Dewsbury Rams, London Broncos, Sheffield Eagles and Leigh.

Sharing the news of his retirement, his Instagram post reads: “After 16 years, nearly 300 games, three World Cups, and the honour of wearing the Scotland jersey, it’s time to hang up the boots.

“A full hip replacement means the body’s calling it before the heart is ready, but what a journey it’s been.

“It’s been one hell of a chapter. Bruises that told better stories than I could, team-mates who feel more like family, and memories I’ll still be boring people with in 30 years time.”

Hellewell spent time as a youngster with both hometown club Bradford Bulls and Warrington Wolves without making a senior appearance.

His career comes to an end having scored 97 tries across his 270 appearances at first-team level, including eight in his 22 games for Scotland.

The 33-year-old’s social media post continues: “I’m beyond grateful to my family for their support through every game from amateur to professional in every season.

“To my wife, thank you for standing by me through the highs and the lows, the wins and the injuries. Having my little sideline supporters, my girls, cheering me on has been the best thing of all.

“Thanks to my team-mates and coaches who have helped me through my career.

“On to the next chapter 🏉💙”

