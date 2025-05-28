Salford Red Devils squad shrinks further as Wigan Warriors recall youngster

Salford Red Devils have suffered a further blow ahead of Friday night’s game against Wigan, with the Warriors recalling youngster Harvey Makin from his loan following the injuries they’ve picked up in their forward pack.

Versatile forward Makin had been with Salford since mid-April, initially joining on a one-month loan deal which Wigan agreed to be extended on a rolling weekly basis.

The 21-year-old featured five times for Paul Rowley’s side, and had been expected to line up against his parent club this week.

But having been recalled and included in Matt Peet’s 21-man squad, he could now line up against Salford.

If Makin is selected on Friday night, it will see him make his official Warriors debut with the closest he’s come to a competitive appearance so far seeing his named as the unused 18th man against Huddersfield Giants back in March.

The five appearances he made during his time at Salford saw him take his career appearance tally up to 39 having previously donned a shirt on loan/dual-registration for Oldham, Barrow Raiders, London Broncos and Bradford Bulls.

Red Devils head coach Rowley confirmed that the youngster had been recalled during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday night, with Wigan duo Sam Walters and Luke Thompson having both picked up injuries.

Rowley explained: “He’s probably earned the right to be up for selection for his parent club.

“We really appreciate Wigan’s help throughout the process. There’s no bad feelings there.

“We’re very grateful to Wigan for their co-operation with Harvey and grateful to Harvey as well for what he’s been doing for us week in, week out.

“Hopefully we can get him back in a week or two.”

Wigan’s Tiaki Chan remains on loan at Salford and has been named in Rowley’s 21-man squad for Friday night’s game.

The France international has played 12 games for the Red Devils so far this term, including one against parent club Wigan, and grabbed a first try of the season against former club Catalans Dragons last month.

