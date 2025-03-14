Questions over Salford Red Devils being unable to field a full squad in Friday night’s Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls have been answered, with Paul Rowley naming a complete 17.

Amid their ongoing financial plight, Salford remain under the RFL’s control with special measures regarding a Sustainability Cap.

An ever-changing scenario worsened this week, resulting in the sale of Marc Sneyd to fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves which helped to raise desperately needed funds.

Amid growing interest in him, Papua New Guinean centre Nene Macdonald was also made unavailable for selection – but both Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan were drafted into Rowley’s squad for Friday evening’s Fourth Round tie.

Notably, Nikorima and Ryan weren’t initially named in Rowley’s squad for the game submitted to the RFL on Wednesday lunchtime.

One of the changes has been made with special dispensation from the RFL because Sneyd has been sold, but Macdonald having to be replaced has come at the cost of an interchange, with the RFL docking the number of changes available to the Red Devils during Friday night’s game from eight to seven.

Salford Red Devils squad questions answered as 17 for Bradford Bulls cup tie confirmed

The teamsheets have now been published at the Salford Community Stadium, and Rowley has been able to utilise all of the 17 named initially.

Joe Bullock is one of those, but it’s not yet known whether he’ll actually play a part having been named on the bench.

The veteran forward – who turned 32 in November – has been struggling with a minor injury in the build-up to the game.

Elsewhere, youngster Charlie McCurrie – who made his first-team bow last September against Wigan Warriors – is also named on the bench.

This will be just his second senior appearance having withdrawn from Rowley’s squad which got thumped 82-0 at St Helens in Round 1 of the Super League campaign at the eleventh hour through injury.

Salford: Brierley, Ryan, Marsters, Hankinson, Cross, Nikorima, Atkin, Hill, Morgan, Ormondroyd, Wright, Watkins, Wilson; Bench: Bullock, Sangare, Chan, McCurrie

Bradford: Hooley, Okunbor, Blake, Gill, Armitage, Meadows, Keyes, Lawrence, Souter, Pele, Fulton, Gee, Donaldson; Bench: Lilley, Mason, Michael, Liu