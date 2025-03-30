Salford Red Devils have managed to name a 17-man squad to face Super League champions Wigan Warriors on Sunday afternoon – with significant changes and a number of academy players drafted in.

Salford continue to be bound by hugely significant restrictions that limit their ability to select a stronger squad. They are without Nene Macdonald, Sam Davis and Ben Hellewell, who are fit but cannot play due to being left out of their £1.2million sustainability cap squad.

That meant Paul Rowley had no choice but to draft in more of their academy – with captain Kallum Watkins the latest player to miss out this week.

The likes of Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan are also unavailable due to injury.

Jonny Vaughan and George Hill are handed debuts, academy players James Shields and Finley Yates are among those who come in – as does fellow youngster Scott Egan.

There has been speculation some of the Salford players who will take to the field on Sunday are playing with injuries, such is the extent of the crisis in their squad. It is a far cry from the situation the reigning champions face.

Wigan, meanwhile, have been handed a significant double boost with the returns of both Jai Field and Brad O’Neill.

Matt Peet had already confirmed in the week that O’Neill would feature for the first time in eight months following the ACL injury which ended his season prematurely last year.

He was more coy on Field’s availability but the fullback, who signed a new contract earlier this week, has been cleared to return to the Warriors 17.

He comes straight back in at his preferred position of fullback, with Bevan French returning to half-back.

Wigan: Field, Douglas, Eckersley, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Dupree, Leeming, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Interchange: O’Neill, Mago, Hill, Walters.

Salford: Brierley, Connell, Marsters, Vaughan, Wagstaffe, Morgan, Shorrocks, Ormondroyd, Yates, C Hill, Wright, Foster, G Hill. Interchange: Sangare, Chan, Shields, Egan.