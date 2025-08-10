Financially-stricken Salford Red Devils have announced their matchday squad for Sunday’s game against Hull FC, and TEN of their 18 are loanees after they were granted special dispensation from the RFL.

The Red Devils‘ long-standing financial saga, which remains ongoing, appeared to have come to a head this week with many players reaching breaking point.

Chris Hill (Bradford Bulls) and Chris Hankinson (Leeds Rhinos) departed at the start of the week, while Jack Ormondroyd and club captain Ryan Brierley followed on Thursday as their moves to Championship outfit Oldham were announced.

There are plenty of others believed to be on their way out of the exit door, including Matty Foster, Joe Mellor, Ethan Ryan and Joe Shorrocks.

And with a number of injuries still stacked up, there was a genuine possibility that head coach Paul Rowley may not have been able to cobble a side together in time for Sunday’s game.

Salford Red Devils squad for Hull FC clash locked in as TEN loanees included

Having been granted permission from the RFL to utilise the loan market, Rowley has been able to piece together a squad, bringing in seven players on short-term deals.

All of those seven have been named in the 18 for Sunday afternoon’s clash at the MKM Stadium, alongside loanees Tiaki Chan, Toby Warren and Tom Whitehead, who were already on loan at Salford prior to this week’s events.

Notably, Leigh Leopards hooker Brad Dwyer was a last-minute addition and having been signed after the Red Devils’ initial squad had been submitted for the game, his inclusion means they will be docked an interchange.

Jamie Pye is the player that has dropped out of the initial 18 to allow Dwyer to come in.

The six loanees in the starting 13 are as follows: Riley Lumb (Leeds), Tom Whitehead (Warrington), Toby Warren (Leeds), Ciaran Nolan (St Helens), Ben Littlewood (Leeds), Tiaki Chan (Wigan).

Dwyer and Wigan Warriors duo Harvey Makin and Taylor Kerr have been named on the bench by Rowley, while Saints young gun Jake Davies is the 18th man.

Declan Murphy, Sam Hill, Nathan Connell, Justin Sangare, Fin Yates, Loghan Lewis and Harvey Wilson are the only permanently contracted Salford players in the starting 13, with Charlie Glover on the bench.

Their 18, in full, for Sunday’s game is as below…

Starting 13: Declan Murphy, Riley Lumb, Tom Whitehead, Toby Warren, Sam Hill, Nathan Connell, Ciaran Nolan, Justin Sangare, Fin Yates, Loghan Lewis, Ben Littlewood, Tiaki Chan, Harvey Wilson

Interchanges: Charlie Glover, Brad Dwyer, Harvey Makin, Taylor Kerr

18th man: Jake Davies

SUNDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Exclusive – George Ford switch to Oldham teased if Super League promotion achieved as ambition outlined

👉 Sky Sports pair question ‘pie in the sky’ Super League expansion talk

👉 Exclusive – Leeds Rhinos ponder move for Manly Sea Eagles forward offered to clubs

👉 Brad Arthur ‘makes call’ on Leeds future as Rhinos coaching plans confirmed

👉 Exclusive – Ryan Brierley lifts lid on mental anguish of Salford Red Devils exit amid plea to owners and RFL