Salford Red Devils squad for Hull FC clash confirmed with NINE loanees included

Financially-stricken Salford Red Devils have locked in their squad for Sunday’s trip to Hull FC, and it includes no fewer than nine loanees after they were granted special dispensation from the RFL.

The Red Devils‘ long-standing financial saga, which remains ongoing, appeared to have come to a head this week with many players reaching breaking point.

Chris Hill (Bradford Bulls) and Chris Hankinson (Leeds Rhinos) departed at the start of the week, while Jack Ormondroyd and club captain Ryan Brierley followed on Thursday as their moves to Championship outfit Oldham were announced.

There are plenty of others believed to be on their way out of the exit door, including Matty Foster, Joe Mellor, Ethan Ryan and Joe Shorrocks.

And with a number of injuries still stacked up, there was a genuine possibility that head coach Paul Rowley may not have been able to cobble a side together in time for Sunday’s game.

Salford Red Devils confirm squad for Hull FC clash with NINE loanees included

He has done exactly that though, bringing in six loanees from across Super League on Friday, with all of those expected to feature against Hull FC.

An 18-man squad has been comprised, including nine loanees, listed alphabetically by surname as follows: Tiaki Chan (Wigan), Jake Davies (St Helens), Taylor Kerr (Wigan), Ben Littlewood (Leeds), Riley Lumb (Leeds), Harvey Makin (Wigan), Ciaran Nolan (St Helens), Toby Warren (Leeds) and Tom Whitehead (Warrington).

Chan, Warren and Whitehead were the three loanees already with Salford at the start of this week having made a combined 32 appearances for Rowley’s side already this term.

Makin has also already had a loan stint with the Red Devils this season, playing five games before being recalled by Wigan at the end of May. His return came among the six brought in on Friday.

Without stating the obvious, nine loanees in an 18-man squad means that exactly 50% of the squad do not belong to the Red Devils, at least not permanently.

And of the nine players in the squad that do, it’s already been confirmed that both Declan Murphy and Harvey Wilson have secured deals elsewhere in Super League for 2026.

Full-back Murphy will link up with current league leaders Hull KR, while versatile forward Wilson has put pen to paper on a move to Catalans Dragons.

The nine ‘official’ Salford players in their 18-man squad for the trip to the MKM Stadium are – listed alphabetically by surname – as follows: Nathan Connell, Charlie Glover, Sam Hill, Loghan Lewis, Declan Murphy, Jamie Pye, Justin Sangare, Harvey Wilson and Fin Yates.