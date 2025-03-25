Castleford Tigers have announced that youngster George Hill has joined fellow Super League outfit Salford Red Devils on a short-term loan, with the switch part of the deal which saw Brad Singleton move the other way on a permanent basis.

Hill – who will turn 21 in July – featured 13 times across all competition last year for Cas having made his senior Tigers bow against Wigan Warriors.

But this year, under the tutelage of Danny McGuire, he has so far made just one appearance at first-team level – starting at loose against, coincidentally, Salford having been an unused interchange the week prior against Leeds Rhinos.

Able to slot in at 9 if required, Hill also has 13 senior appearances on his CV for between Whitehaven and Batley Bulldogs, with all of those games played on either loan or dual-registration.

Salford Red Devils snap up Castleford Tigers young gun as reason for move confirmed

His loan switch to Salford, which will run until the end of April, was first reported at the beginning of this week by All Out Rugby League.

It has now been confirmed by the Tigers, who have outlined the reason for the move after backlash to the initial reports of Hill’s move.

Ireland international Singleton joined the Fords from Salford last week, penning an 18-month deal.

Cas announced the move via X with a post headed ‘club announcement’ which reads: “Castleford Tigers can announce that George Hill has joined Super League club Salford Red Devils with immediate effect.

“As part of the Tigers addition of Brad Singleton to their playing squad, the clubs agreed the one month loan of Hill to the Red Devils leading through to the end of April.

“Singleton made his Tigers debut at the weekend, and is named again in the squad for their Round 6 fixture on Thursday; against visitors Hull FC.”

