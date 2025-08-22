Salford boss Paul Rowley has confirmed that Jack Walker is set to link up with the Red Devils, verifying their links with the full-back.

Walker, a Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos back in 2017, dropped out of Super League ahead of 2025 following his release from Hull FC.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade this term for Sheffield Eagles in the second tier, featuring 18 times in their colours across all competitions.

After a few weeks of the rumour mill suggesting that he was set for a move to financially-stricken Salford, the one-time England Knights international secured a release from the Championship outfit on Friday.

And it now looks like his return to Super League with the Red Devils will come to fruition.

Salford Red Devils set for new addition as Paul Rowley verifies links with comedic response

Born in Leeds, Walker – whose career has been blighted by injury – has 130 senior appearances at club level on his CV having represented the Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls as well as Sheffield.

Red Devils head coach Rowley addressed the links to him after their 38-6 defeat at Leigh Leopards on Friday evening with a quite comedic response which epitomises the ongoing chaos behind the scenes at the Salford Community Stadium.

Rowley explained: “I think he might have signed, I’ll be honest, but I’m not sure.

“I think that’s been ongoing for quite some time.

“Paul King is the guy who’s really dealing with comings and goings, so we’ll see who turns up on Monday!

“Hopefully it’ll be a case of meeting him next week rather than on the bus!”

