Salford Red Devils saga rolls on as latest HMRC development revealed

Salford Red Devils have been handed yet another adjournment by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), as the financial saga engulfing the club rolls on.

This is now the fourth time the financially stricken Red Devils have had their winding-up petition adjourned, with those coming in June, September and November respectively.

Salford were handed an initial winding-up petition by HMRC back in May, with the club owing HMRC £700,000 in unpaid debt.

And now, the club have been handed yet another court date for next month.

In a statement, the club said: “We can confirm that the winding-up petition brought against Salford Red Devils and its operating company, Salford City Reds (2013) Limited, by HMRC has again been adjourned to the 3rd of December.

“We fully understand the continued uncertainty this situation brings for everyone connected with the club and sincerely hope for a positive resolution soon.”

This latest adjournment follows the club’s ownership insisting they would receive the bridging loan that would keep the club afloat, which has yet to materialise at the time of writing.

“We are pleased to confirm that our new funding has been formally secured and is expected to be received within the next twelve days,” they said in an open letter to fans last month.

“Once received, these funds will be immediately allocated to:

Settling all outstanding debts with our local creditors

Clearing our balance with HMRC

Facilitating the formal withdrawal of the winding-up petition

“While winding up may have presented a simpler financial solution, it would have come at a significant cost to the local businesses, many of which are owned and operated by our loyal supporters, who have stood by us through challenging times. We have chosen the more difficult path to protect these vital pillars of our community, ensuring they can continue to trade and thrive alongside us.

“This decision secures the future of our 152-year-old institution, safeguards the community we proudly serve, strengthens our ability to build a competitive team both on and off the field, and preserves our strategic plan for a return to the Super League in 2027.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our creditors, fans, and partners for their unwavering patience. Your continued support has been instrumental in securing the future of our club.”

It also follows yet more player exits from the club, with Kai Morgan, Jamie Pye, Charlie McCurrie, Nathan Connell, Loghan Lewis and Charlie Glover all departing for pastures new. Elsewhere, Love Rugby League understands Esan Marsters and Joe Mellor are set to join Bradford Bulls, while reports suggest Nene Macdonald is on his way to London Broncos.

Salford Red Devils will also ply their trade in the Championship next season, following their relegation from the top flight under the IMG gradings.

