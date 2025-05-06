Salford’s saga has taken a new twist: with the club announcing the resignation of CEO Chris Irwin, who has been the frontman for the Red Devils’ ownership group since their takeover.

Boyhood Salford supporter Irwin had previously held a role at Salford as their Chief Commercial Officer for circa a year.

His first exit from the club, prior to start of their financial plight, came as he took up a similar role with EFL League One club Exeter City.

When the Red Devils were taken over at the start of February by an overseas consortium, Irwin was lured back to the Salford Community Stadium as he was appointed as the Super League club’s new CEO.

Just a few months down the line though, and with no end in sight to Salford’s troubles, he has tendered his resignation.

Salford Red Devils saga continues as key man’s departure confirmed

Irwin was the spokesman for the consortium, both publicly and in-house, and has had to deal with situations he never expected to when taking the role on back in February.

He has been the man behind numerous Salford star’s departures, tasked with raising much-needed funds at a club where wages were paid late two months on the spin.

The Red Devils announced his exit with a very brief statement published on their website on Tuesday evening.

That statement, in full, reads: “We can confirm Chris Irwin’s departure as CEO from Salford Red Devils, after accepting his resignation.

“We thank him for his efforts. The journey continues – Reds Rise Together.”