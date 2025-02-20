Salford Red Devils have confirmed that the sustainability cap imposed on them by the Rugby Football League has been lifted with immediate effect.

The Red Devils have been under special measures for a number of weeks following high-profile financial issues throughout the off-season.

They were then taken over by a consortium headed up by Swiss investment banker Dario Berta, but remained under restrictions after the governing body awaited confirmation of the deal being completed.

That meant they were restricted to just £1.2million of talent until further notice – leading to the club deliberately selecting their reserves for last weekend’s game against St Helens. That has led to an RFL investigation which could result in sanctions down the line.

But crucially, ahead of their first home game against Leeds this weekend, the restrictions have now been lifted after the takeover was formally approved.

It means Paul Rowley can pick his full side this weekend against the Rhinos without any restrictions whatsoever.

In a statement, the Red Devils said: “Salford Red Devils are pleased to announce that the takeover of the club has been formally approved by RFL Commercial, following the completion of the final requirements.

“As such, the club will be in a position to field a full-strength squad on Saturday for the Salford Red Devil’s opening home fixture against Leeds Rhinos.

“The club is excited to welcome the Salford Red Devils community and enjoy the spectacle that will be the Happy Mondays, who will be performing on match day.”

Rowley and Salford’s decision to play the reserves resulted in a huge backlash. The likes of Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin hit out at the decision, with fellow pundit Kyle Amor also criticising the decision.

But those restrictions are now gone, and Salford are free to press on with their full squad and select who they wish.