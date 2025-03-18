Salford Red Devils remain under Rugby Football League-imposed restrictions for their huge Super League showdown with Huddersfield on Thursday.

The Red Devils have once again been restricted by who they can select for the battle of Super League’s two remaining winless teams in 2025.

Paul Rowley has once again been limited to just a 17-man squad: and once again, it does not include in-demand centre Nene Macdonald.

Macdonald has been linked with a move to a plethora of clubs in recent days, with Love Rugby League revealing on Saturday that the Papua New Guinea international was the subject of shock interest from ambitious Championship side Oldham.

Macdonald was in the original 17 declared by Salford to the RFL on Wednesday last week for their game against Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup.

However, he was subsequently removed along with half-back Marc Sneyd, who left to sign for Warrington, with further speculation that Macdonald could be next to leave.

That remains firmly in the mix as a possibility, with his absence this week once again likely to lead to questions about what is next for the centre.

Salford’s 17 shows two changes from last week: Chris Hankinson and Charlie McCurrie drop out. In their place come Joe Shorrocks – who returns from suspension, and Matty Foster.

Salford squad: Chris Atkin, Ryan Brierley, Joe Bullock, Tiaki Chan, Deon Cross, Matty Foster, Chris Hill, Esan Marsters, Kai Morgan, Jayden Nikorima, Jack Ormondroyd, Ethan Ryan, Justin Sangare, Joe Shorrocks, Kallum Watkins, Harvey Wilson, Shane Wright.

