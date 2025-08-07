Salford Red Devils receive boost ahead of Hull FC clash as coach delivers verdict on latest departures

Salford boss Paul Rowley has revealed that the club have been granted dispensation by the RFL to get more loan players in, with the Red Devils squad reduced again earlier this week after Chris Hill and Chris Hankinson’s departures.

Amid their ongoing financial crisis, Salford have not been able to enjoy any form of consistency within their player’s availability.

A number of the more experienced figures left at the club didn’t take to the field last Thursday night against Hull KR, and come Tuesday, the departures of both Hankinson and Hill were confirmed.

Utility back Hankinson has linked up with fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos for the remainder of the year, while veteran prop Hill has joined ambitious Championship outfit Bradford Bulls, also on a deal until the end of the current season.

Salford Red Devils receive much-needed loan boost ahead of Hull FC clash

As a result of the player departures throughout this year, Rowley has had to call upon plenty of youngsters, both those that are homegrown and those loaned to him from elsewhere.

With concerns about player welfare at the Salford Community Stadium ever-growing, Rowley was able to share some positive news during Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s trip to Hull FC on Sunday.

The Red Devils head coach explained: “I think I started to worry about that (player welfare) four months ago, so there’s nothing new there.

“We wouldn’t be in a position to rotate a squad, we’ve not got a healthy enough squad to do that. We’re governed by the parameters of our squad. It’s quite chaotic at the minute.

“There’s no change in the injury situation from last week, (but) we’ll definitely need more players and I believe we’ve been given dispensation on loans this week.

“We got refused that several weeks ago, but now we’ve been granted that, so I guess that’s where players would come from if they’re willing to come and if teams are willing to loan them out.

“You can look anywhere for a loan player, there’ll be no restrictions on where we look, you’ve just got to try and find the players that fit.”

The tally of players Salford have seen depart this year – either permanently, on loan or on compassionate grounds – is now in double figures, with Hankinson and Hill adding to Nene Macdonald, Tim Lafai, Deon Cross, Marc Sneyd, Brad Singleton, Sam Stone, Kallum Watkins, Chris Atkin and Joe Bullock.

If reports are proven correct, the list isn’t going to end there either, with Jack Ormondroyd, Ethan Ryan and Ryan Brierley all still being pursued by other clubs as 2026 approaches and the Red Devils’ top-flight status appears to be nearing an end.

Boss Rowley though remained as grateful as ever to those who have endured a torrid year alongside him, saying on Hankinson and Hill: “I wish them nothing but the best, they’ve been great for us. I’ll miss them both to be honest.

“They’re both quality players, experienced but still quality and competent Super League players. They’d be a blow to any team and the fact they were both in such high demand probably says everything.

“I can’t thank them enough for the effort they’ve put in for me, they’ve been good for me.

“As coaches, we’ll turn up as long as there’s people here and a team to train and play.”

