Salford have recalled young gun Jamie Pye from his season-long loan at Championship outfit Barrow Raiders, with the prop named in the Red Devils’ 21-man squad for Thursday night’s trip to Leeds Rhinos.

Pye, who spent time in St Helens’ youth ranks, had trial stints at both Bradford Bulls and Oldham before joining Salford.

Having penned his first professional deal last July, agreeing to become a full-time squad member at the beginning of 2025, the front-rower was rewarded with a Super League debut in Round 27 of the 2024 campaign away against Wigan Warriors.

The youngster – who has experience on the international front in England Academy squads – had already played on loan for Barrow by that point, and ahead of the 2025 campaign starting, he returned to Cumbria on a season-long loan.

After eight games in a Raiders shirt this term though, his time with the Championship club is over, at least for now.

Salford Red Devils recall highly-rated young forward from Championship loan

Barrow confirmed Salford had recalled Pye on Tuesday evening, with the forward named in Paul Rowley’s 21-man squad for Salford’s game at Leeds alongside fellow academy aces Jimmy Shields, Josh Wagstaffe and Fin Yates.

2019 Academy Grand Final winner Pye could yet return to Craven Park this season, though.

Salford and Barrow are dual-registration partners, so Pye may well end up donning a Raiders shirt again soon.

But in order to name him in his squad for Thursday’s Super League visit to Headingley, Salford boss Rowley had to formally recall the youngster.

