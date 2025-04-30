Salford Red Devils prop makes Championship return as move confirmed

Salford young gun Jamie Pye has returned to Barrow Raiders on loan as part of the pair’s dual-registration deal, with the Red Devils retaining a two-week recall option.

Pye – who spent time at St Helens as a junior – had trial stints at both Bradford Bulls and Oldham before joining Salford.

The prop first joined Barrow on loan last year, and featured six times before returning to the Red Devils to make his Super League debut in Round 27 away against Wigan Warriors.

By that point, he had already penned his first professional deal with Salford, and became a full-time member of their squad at the beginning of 2025 before returning to Barrow.

Having been recalled in early April, the 22-year-old played for Paul Rowley’s side as they lost 28-0 at home against Leeds Rhinos in Round 7.

As a result of the above, this latest loan will bring Pye’s third separate stint at Championship outfit Barrow – having scored one try in 14 appearances for the Raiders across the first two.

That sole try came last September in a 36-24 defeat against Toulouse Olympique at Craven Park.

With his 23rd birthday coming up in August, Pye – who has experience on the international front in England Academy squads – could make his third debut for Barrow this weekend as they travel to Batley Bulldogs.

As the Raiders announced Pye’s return, Director of Rugby Andy Gaffney said: “When Jamie was first recalled by Salford, there was an understanding that he could return to us later in the season, should the opportunity arise.

“I’m grateful for the co-operation of everyone at Salford in allowing us to bring Jamie back to the club.

“He started the season in excellent form and made himself a really important part of our side in the early rounds.

“At a time when we have some injuries to key forwards, Jamie’s return is a real boost.”

After the first two weeks of this loan, Salford will gain the option to recall Pye again at any point.