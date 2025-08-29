Salford Red Devils posted losses well in excess of £1million in their latest club accounts – underlining the precarious state the Super League side found itself in at the end of last season.

The Red Devils had to go to Super League clubs in the off-season to ask for an advance of around £500,000 on their central distribution for 2025. Since then, matters have escalated further, with the club now on the brink of complete disaster unless a bridging loan arrives in the next week.

Salford are in court to face a winding-up petition from HMRC next Wednesday, and there is a very real possibility that Friday evening’s game against Warrington could be their last.

And the scale of Salford’s financial issues – at least up until November 30 last year, when their financial year came to an end – can now be put into further context.

They lost an enormous £1,374,641 in the latest accounts which have emerged on Companies House, a loss far more significant than the previous accounting year. They now have overall losses approaching £5.5million.

In the year ending November 2023, Salford’s accounts showed a loss of £396,175 – among the smallest in Super League for that particular set of accounts.

But their latest figures are far more worrying and underline how without immediate financial help, Salford’s very future is under threat. The reality is that the situation has worsened even further from that set of accounts being completed nearly nine months ago.

Salford supporters are expected to march again on Friday evening against the club’s ownership in the run-up to the game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

And it is set to be a pivotal week in the club’s 150-year history.

