Salford Red Devils penalised by RFL ahead of Challenge Cup tie despite Marc Sneyd sale

Salford Red Devils have been restricted to seven interchanges for Friday night’s Challenge Cup tie against Bradford Bulls due to the two changes they’ve made to their 17-man squad.

Still under special measures from the RFL, the Red Devils submitted an initial 17-man squad for the Fourth Round tie on Wednesday lunchtime, as is required.

Since then, Marc Sneyd has been sold to fellow Super League club Warrington Wolves in order to help raise much-needed funds – a move which has also brought with an allowed to change to the 17 for the tie against Bradford.

But Nene Macdonald was also named in Paul Rowley’s initial 17, and with interest in the Papua New Guinea international growing, the Red Devils have opted to take him out of the squad.

Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan are the two men that have been drafted in, and it’s the change to the 17 involving Macdonald which has seen Salford lose an interchange on Friday night.

The Red Devils will still be allowed to name a full 17, including four men on their bench, but will be restricted to seven interchanges as opposed to the regular eight.

Had special dispensation not been granted to allow the change to the 17 which saw Sneyd drop out, they would have been restricted to six interchanges.

The RFL confirmed their decision with a statement published on Friday afternoon at 5pm, just three hours before kick-off at the Salford Community Stadium.

That statement, in full, reads: “Salford Red Devils will be restricted to seven interchanges in tonight’s Betfred Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie against Bradford Bulls.

“The club remain subject to the Sustainability Cap that was reimposed ahead of last Friday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Castleford Tigers.

“Initial attempts early this week to make changes to the squad that travelled to Castleford for the Cup tie were rejected by the RFL.

“However following confirmation of the sale of Marc Sneyd to Warrington Wolves, therefore creating space under the Sustainability Cap, the RFL have granted permission for the addition of two players who were not eligible for the Castleford match – Jayden Nikorima and Ethan Ryan.

“That meant making two changes to the 17-player squad Salford submitted for the match on Wednesday.

“Such changes lead to a reduction in the number of interchanges available, barring exceptional circumstances. The RFL have ruled that the sale of Sneyd to Warrington can be considered in that category, and does not lead to the loss of an interchange.

“However there are no equivalent circumstances behind the replacement of Nene McDonald in the squad that was originally declared, therefore Salford lose one interchange.”