Salford Red Devils’ players have been paid their salaries for March – albeit a day later than expected.



The Red Devils were due to be paid on Thursday, as is traditional – the last Thursday of every month. However, the money never arrived on time, leading to doubts being raised over whether their game against Wigan would go ahead.

Salford’s players and staff, however, were told on Friday they would be paid and that there would be no doubt the money would arrive in time for them to play as planned against the Super League champions.

The club’s CEO, Chris Irwin, said last week on the BBC that he envisaged no problems with pay for March – though the money that was expected to land in time for payroll ultimately didn’t.

But the players have now at least received their salaries for March – though it is once again far from a good look for the club as their financial uncertainty continues.

The Rugby Football League released a statement on Thursday confirming they were aware of the latest drama at the club. The Red Devils themselves then released an extraordinary statement later that evening.

Their players and staff called on the new owners to show the same level of commitment they had in playing every week while uncertainty continued over their salaries.

And now, the ownership group have provided funds to pay players – but the situation would appear to be far from over.

The club are waiting to learn more about what the new owners’ plans are for Salford. They are interested in purchasing land around the stadium for development purposes, which they insist will have a positive impact on the Red Devils’ cash flow.

But for now, it appears the club have staved off another financial crisis in the short-term: though the long-term situation is far more unclear.