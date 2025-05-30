Salford Red Devils’ players have been paid, and Friday’s Super League fixture against Wigan Warriors this evening will go ahead.

The Red Devils’ squad were due to be paid on Thursday but that failed to materialise – however, the club’s players were told that it would be delivered to them before they took to the field against Wigan on Friday night.

That has now happened, but it is not the club’s owners who have paid the wages, nor the Rugby Football League. Salford, with the help of former chief executive Paul King, have secured funds through a third-party company to help pay salaries for May.

King had hoped to secure a deal to deliver wages on time on Friday but the fast-developing financial situation at the club means there had to be a delay, which was communicated to the players.

The fact another third-party outlet has been used to deliver wages is another worrying development long-term, as it means more monies will be owed by the club.

The next hurdle for Salford to clear is a hearing from HMRC on June 26th, with the club currently owing more than £600,000: a figure that is rising by the week.

The club’s new owners are again expected to be in attendance tonight, but serious questions remain about their ability to fund the club, and indeed the Red Devils’ long-term future.

But in the short-term at least, Salford will take to the field tonight and take on the reigning Super League champions with their pay in place and delivered.

However, it is increasingly clear the next few weeks are vital for the club’s future.

There had been reports, including one from All Out Rugby League, that some Salford players would have refused to take to the field had their pay not arrived by kick-off on Friday.

However, there will be a game this evening at least.

