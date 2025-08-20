Salford’s owners have provided an update on the bridging loan required to keep the Red Devils afloat, insisting it will arrive by the end of this month and admitting they will attempt to sell the club if it fails.

The Red Devils‘ date with destiny will arrive on September 3 when they hold a meeting with HMRC over the winding-up petition against them.

That petition was pushed back until September 3 at a previous meeting with the club’s under-fire owners claiming that a riding loan would arrive.

Intended – as the name suggests – to bridge a financial gap, the owners have said that loan will help to fix the financial issues that have been ongoing since last November.

Salford Red Devils owners provide new update on crucial bridging loan

Recently formed supporters group ‘The 1873′ held a meeting with the club’s owner Curtiz Brown and Paul King, who is running day-to-day operations at Salford on a consultancy basis. Brown’s fellow owner Saia Kailahi was not in attendance.

A wide range of topics were covered in that meeting, with the information that the next 10-14 days are crucial to the Red Devils’ existence as we know it rubber-stamped.

Among the most notable parts of the meeting, with the minutes shared by ‘The 1873’ via social media, was the discussion around the bridging loan.

Salford’s debts have doubled since their ownership group took over at the beginning of the year, but the bridging loan is said to be enough to clear those debts and provide a 12-month buffer.

Loan company WeDoFinance and HMRC are the main creditors to whom money is owed to en-masse.

It’s also been admitted, as we already knew, that the purchase of the club was seen as a pathway for the ownership group to acquire the stadium and the surrounding land.

Within the meeting, plans were outlined for the club to own 20% of the stadium company, including all revenue share.

And it was stated that the riding loan is not dependent on Salford’s Super League status, which is believed to be in serious danger of coming to an end shortly following a simply horrendous year on and off the field.

Notably, the ownership group conceded that they would look to offload the club if the bridging loan is unable to clear those debts, as it is expected to do by them.

But, concerningly, no suitors have come forward yet to take the club off their hands due to the abhorrent financial position the Red Devils are in.