Salford Red Devils’ owners have published a statement promising that the funds required to secure the club’s future have been ‘formally secured’ and will be ‘received within the next twelve days’.

Monday morning saw HMRC’s winding-up petition against the Red Devils adjourned yet again, with a 14-day grace period granted.

As far as has been officially confirmed, the club owe HMRC at least £700,000; but their total debt is now believed to be above the £1 million mark.

If nothing changes, Salford will be back in court on November 12 when the case against them will be heard again.

But according to the statement published by their ownership group on Monday evening, the necessary funds will land by November 10.

Salford Red Devils owners lay out funding timeline amid promise club’s future ‘secured’

Their statement was published on the club’s website, and reads: “We are pleased to confirm that our new funding has been formally secured and is expected to be received within the next twelve days.

“Once received, these funds will be immediately allocated to:

Settling all outstanding debts with our local creditors

Clearing our balance with HMRC

Facilitating the formal withdrawal of the winding-up petition

“While winding up may have presented a simpler financial solution, it would have come at a significant cost to the local businesses, many of which are owned and operated by our loyal supporters, who have stood by us through challenging times.

“We have chosen the more difficult path to protect these vital pillars of our community, ensuring they can continue to trade and thrive alongside us.

“This decision secures the future of our 152-year-old institution, safeguards the community we proudly serve, strengthens our ability to build a competitive team both on and off the field, and preserves our strategic plan for a return to the Super League in 2027.”

This is far from the first time a promise of funds being received has been made by the Red Devils’ owners, with their financial saga having been ongoing since last November.

Talk of a bridging loan has been the centre of attention over the last few months in particular, though one never arrived.

There is now barely anyone left at the club from a playing point of view, with players continuing to exit en-masse following the conclusion of the 2025 campaign and head coach Paul Rowley having been snapped up by St Helens.

The statement concludes: “We extend our deepest gratitude to our creditors, fans, and partners for their unwavering patience. Your continued support has been instrumental in securing the future of our club.

“The Ownership Group”