Salford Red Devils have had to cancel Sunday’s Super League game with Wakefield Trinity after conceding to the Rugby Football League they had valid concerns over player welfare.

The Red Devils say they reluctantly took the decision ‘as there were significant concerns regarding player welfare’, while the RFL conceded on Friday evening they would have to meet to decide what happens next.

They said: “The RFL, Rugby League Commercial and Rugby League Cares have been in discussions with Salford Red Devils throughout the week regarding their difficulties specific to Sunday’s scheduled Betfred Super League fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

“At a meeting on Friday afternoon, Salford advised that they had taken the decision to withdraw from the fixture, and explained their reasoning.

“The outcome of the fixture will be determined by the RFL Board early next week in line with the RFL Operational Rules, and discussions will continue with the club about their scheduled fixtures in Rounds 23-27.”

The RFL will hold urgent meetings next week to decide what happens with the game. The chances of it being replayed are slim; Operational Rules dictate that all cancelled fixtures must be played prior to the last weekend of the regular season. There is no time left in the calendar for that to happen.

So it will, in effect, be deemed that Salford have forfeited and be found guilty of off-field misconduct. A 48-0 victory will likely be awarded to Wakefield; ordinarily a great result, but given the scores some teams have racked up against the Red Devils this year, not quite as great as usual.

But the appetite surrounding the Red Devils has significantly shifted in the wake of their heavy defeat to Hull FC last week, Love Rugby League has been told.

Whereas last week, there was a willingness to loan Salford players to ensure their games were completed, this week the task was much harder. CEO Paul King – and the RFL – were in constant dialogue to try and bring in reinforcements with an acceptance as early as Wednesday getting the game on would be tough.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week that the Red Devils’ numbers were perilously low.

One Super League chief executive told Love Rugby League on Friday under the condition of anonymity that after watching the Hull game last weekend, the notion of sending any players to Salford this week would be ‘like sending lambs to the slaughter’.

It was also pointed out that with a round of reserves fixtures this weekend too, many clubs felt it was safer to keep their young players within their own setup rather than expose them to a standard that may be too tough or an experience too brutal.

That may change next week – but the mood towards Salford from on-field staff like coaches is now cold for fear of the impact on their own players.

What the mood is like above that is fascinating – and likely significant in deciding what will happen next.

The clubs and the chief executives will be involved in those discussions and will have to consider whether any punishments head Salford’s way. They can be extreme; as reported by All Out Rugby League on Friday evening, it can even include terminating the Red Devils’ Super League membership.

Privately, the RFL insist no decision has been made about their remaining fixtures, with Salford giving guarantees on Friday afternoon that they will be in a much better position to field a side against Leigh next weekend.

But as with everything concerning Salford right now, that is far from a certainty.