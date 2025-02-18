The identity of Salford Red Devils’ new owners has emerged: including individuals with links to the likes of rugby union legend Jonah Lomu.

The Red Devils have been taken over by a new consortium but up until now, only two names have emerged – Swiss banker Dario Berta and new CEO Chris Irwin.

But TheBusinessDesk has put forward more details about the group investing in Salford after two companies were formed on Companies House: Stadium Salford Group Limited and Salford RL Group Limited.

One of those groups – Salford RL Group Limited – lists Krisnan Inu, the club’s assistant coach, as a shareholder as well as an individual called Lord Isiosaia Kailahi.

Kailahi has strong links to the music industry and according to a report from New Zealand, is also a cousin of All Blacks rugby icon Lomu.

A parent company of the Salford RL Group Limited company, Jabobsen Venture Group Ltd, lists a business consultant called Kurt Graver among its directors, as well as Kailahi.

It begs questions about who will be running Salford day-to-day, with Berta increasingly unlikely to have a significant role in that regard. Irwin, who has returned to the club following a spell with Exeter City, will definitely be in that bracket, but it remains to be seen whether the likes of Kailahi and Graver are also included.

Salford fans have speculated that Inu has potentially played a significant role in the takeover and saving the club. Kailahi has worked with the likes of Snoop Dogg throughout his musical career.

But he is now set for a very different role, it seems, after being identified as a key player in the takeover of the Super League club.

