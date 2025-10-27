Salford Red Devils’ mass exodus continues as youngster’s next destination confirmed

Charlie Glover has become the latest player to join the mass exodus from Salford Red Devils, with his next club now confirmed as League 1 champions North Wales Crusaders.

A product of Salford‘s pathway, Glover progressed through the Red Devils Foundation’s Rising Stars programme and then Development Academy.

Making his senior debut in Round 27 of the 2024 Super League campaign away against eventual champions Wigan Warriors, he went on to feature eight more times for Paul Rowley’s side this year amid their ongoing financial crisis.

Glover’s brother Billy was among the players to leave Salford during the season as he joined semi-professional rugby union outfit Preston Grasshoppers.

And with the Red Devils’ future still unclear, he has followed in his footsteps by departing the club.

Salford’s relegation to the Championship was confirmed earlier this month as they finished 15th in the IMG gradings, but whether they will make it to the start line in 2026 remains to be seen with a HMRC winding-up petition against them still to be resolved.

Since the end of the 2025 season alone, Salford have already lost head coach Paul Rowley to St Helens, prop Justin Sangare to York, Jayden Nikorima to Bradford Bulls and Sam Davis to London Broncos. Elsewhere, young gun Sam Hill has also departed.

As his exit was confirmed, Glover said: “I’m honoured to have come through the different pathways we have here, and I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve had.

“To be known as ‘one of our own’ by a club and their fans is special, and it’s something I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career.

“I’m proud to have achieved my goal of playing Super League whilst representing this fantastic club. Hopefully, we’ll see Salford back where they belong in Super League in the near future.

“I just want to thank everyone involved in the club who has made my time at Salford so memorable – my team-mates, the coaches, the staff, the foundation, and most importantly, the fans.

“Me and my family have got some memories for life.

“Thank you, Salford.”

Halton Farnworth Hornets junior Glover – who made his international debut for Wales last weekend – now joins North Wales Crusaders for 2026.

The Crusaders were crowned League 1 champions this year and, all being well, will compete in a 21-team division alongside Salford next season with the second and third tiers set to merge.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.