Salford Red Devils have confirmed that this weekend’s Super League clash with Leigh Leopards will go ahead as planned.

The Red Devils were forced to cancel last Sunday’s game with Wakefield Trinity due to what they said were ‘significant concerns’ concerning player welfare.

It is thought that Salford would have had to field a team predominantly of youth products, leading to serious concerns from internally at the club.

However, Love Rugby League revealed on Monday that Salford were more optimistic of this weekend’s game taking place and now, the club have confirmed that in a brief statement.

With several senior players due to return to fitness to hand Paul Rowley a boost – as well as a number of players joining on loan with what the club are describing as ‘Super League experience’, they have insisted they will fulfil their obligations this weekend.

They said: “We can confirm this Friday’s Betfred Super League Round 23 clash between Leigh Leopards and Salford Red Devils will go ahead as scheduled.

“The club, in consultation with the Rugby Football League, RL Commercial and Rugby League Cares, reluctantly decided to cancel last Sunday’s scheduled fixture versus Wakefield Trinity due to significant concerns regarding player welfare.

“However, with first-grade players back from injury this week, and others with Super League experience set to join on loan, this Friday’s fixture will proceed as planned.”

However, Salford are still likely to face ramifications for the decision to not play last weekend’s game against Wakefield. An RFL board meeting was held on Monday, with the results likely to be published on Tuesday. That will lead to Trinity being awarded a 48-0 win.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Castleford’s new coach issue, Dream Team shock, Wigan’s big problem

👉🏻 Salford crisis will severely weaken Super League TV deal hopes, expert warns

👉🏻 Early update on Leigh-Salford clash as huge week for Red Devils outlined

👉🏻 Super League attendances: Three five-figure gates but one disappointment