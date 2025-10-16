Salford Red Devils make bold vow after IMG gradings revealed despite uncertain future

Salford Red Devils say they will ‘build towards a strong 2026 campaign in the Championship’, despite their future remaining very much unclear.

As the IMG gradings were released on Thursday morning, Salford’s status as a Super League club officially came to an end.

Ranked 15th out of 35 clubs and given a score of 12.65, the Red Devils have dropped out of the top 12 and been replaced by Bradford Bulls.

That score is 1.42 points lower than 12 months ago, when they ranked 12th, and the club have not submitted an application to be considered as one of the 13th/14th teams being put into Super League for 2026 by an independent panel.

Accordingly, their time in the top-flight is over: but there are bigger challenges still to come in the next few weeks.

Salford‘s relegation comes at the end of a torrid year for the club on and off the field amid a financial crisis which remains ongoing.

They owe over £700,000 in unpaid bills to HMRC, and have twice had their case adjourned by the courts. Set for a return to court later this month, the Red Devils risk being placed into administration or even wound-up.

But despite that court date looming large, their statement addressing the IMG gradings insisted their grading ‘demonstrates continued progress in several key metrics, including digital growth and community engagement.’

It reads: “Salford Red Devils are announcing that we have achieved a total score of 12.65 in this year’s IMG grading, placing us 15th overall.

“This result confirms that we are now eligible to begin planning for participation in the Championship for the 2026 season.

“While there are areas for improvement, particularly in finance and stadium control, this year’s grading demonstrates continued progress in several key metrics, including digital growth and community engagement.

“We remain committed to developing across all areas and look forward to building towards a strong 2026 campaign in the Championship.”

If Salford do survive and make it to the start line in 2026, they will be competing in the second tier for the first time since 2008.

Any players currently contracted to the club are now free to find a new club because of their relegation being confirmed, while head coach Paul Rowley may also seek a new role elsewhere over the off-season.