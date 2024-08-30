Salford Red Devils star dubbed ‘The Hitman’ after electric start to Super League career

Loghan Lewis was relatively unknown when he first came over to Super League: but he has quickly become a fans’ favourite at Salford Red Devils.

The Australian forward was a mid-season arrival in England, having put pen to paper on a deal with Salford until the end of the season back in May, with a club option to extend his stay for 2025.

And despite only making nine appearances so far, Lewis has become an instant hit with Salford supporters due to his impressive work rate, so much so that he is regularly banging the drum with the fans after they win on home soil.

The 21-year-old has even adopted ‘The Hitman’ nickname by his team-mates due to his no-nonsense approach when he takes to the field, as Red Devils assistant coach Krisnan Inu explains.

“The Hitman, that’s his nickname,” Inu told Love Rugby League with a smile. “Look him up on YouTube, you’ll see him on there!

“He’s a character, he’s a maniac, he has no care for his body. Like all tough football players, they go out there and do everything they can for the jersey and they play nothing but 100 miles per hour: and that’s Loghan.

“(Banging the drum) is his thing after the game now. He wasn’t used to big crowds and vocal crowds but when you play at our home, our supporters are second to none, they are awesome, so to go and bang the drum with them… They’re all over you.

“He’s enjoying his footy. The boys are around him and are enjoying his company and what he brings on the field, so he’s been nothing but great for us.”

Loghan Lewis bangs the drum after a Salford Red Devils victory

Krisnan Inu loving life in the coaches’ box at Salford Red Devils

Inu himself is also enjoying himself at Salford, having become an assistant to head coach Paul Rowley last year following his retirement from playing.

And in July, he signed a new five-year contract to remain part of the Red Devils’ backroom team for the long-term: and he is enjoying working alongside Rowley and his fellow assistant Kurt Haggerty.

“Rowls and Kurt are a big part in why I’ve got that deal,” Inu added. “They make my job easy, they are easy coaches to learn from and I’m really enjoying it.

“I’ve been in the game a long time and you think you know a lot, but whilst I’m still learning then I know I’ve still got a long way to go, especially in coaching.

“We’ve got a good crew here, the boys are easy to coach and they’re making my transition (from playing to coaching) a lot easier. I’m saying transition, I’m the second year in now, but it still feels like I’m new to the job so they are making it enjoyable and easier to coach.”

