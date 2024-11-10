Salford Red Devils have announced Championship outfit Barrow as their dual-registration partners for 2025 following the success of Jamie Pye’s loan with the Raiders last term

22-year-old Pye played six games for Barrow in 2024, helping them to survival in the second tier and scoring his first senior try against Toulouse Olympique.

Upon his return to the Red Debils towards the end of the campaign, the forward made his Super League debut – against Wigan Warriors – and penned his first professional contract to join Paul Rowley’s first-team squad on a full-time basis in 2025.

And after seeing how the stint at Craven Park aided Pye’s development, Super League side Salford have opted to make their link with Barrow a more concrete one.

Salford Red Devils lock in dual-registration partners for 2025 with youngster’s influence highlighted

The partnership – a common one in rugby league – will see players from both sides able to play for one another, though in the most part will allow Salford’s fringe players the opportunity to gain first-team experience and play competitive rugby league in the Championship for development purposes.

When a player goes on dual-registration, they will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player will be restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice over the same weekend if, for example, Salford played on a Friday and Barrow on a Sunday.

The dual-registration rule was introduced in 2013, and as their link-up with the Raiders was announced, Salford boss Rowley said: “On behalf of everybody at Salford, we are delighted to reunite with our friends at Barrow.

“We have a very trusting relationship and both clubs share the same family values of which we want our players to be a part of.”

Cumbrian outfit Barrow finished 11th in the Championship in 2024, while Salford finished 4th in Super League and reached the play-offs for the second time in the last three seasons.

The Raiders’ Director of Rugby, Andy Gaffney, added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to link up with Salford ahead of the new season.

“Paul Rowley is one of my greatest friends in the game, and someone who Paul Crarey (Barrow head coach) and I have great admiration for, both from a professional and personal viewpoint.

“There is a lot of trust between the three of us, and I’m sure that the players who come in to bolster our group will be motivated to help us achieve real success in 2025.”

