Salford Red Devils’ limbo goes on as latest HMRC development confirmed

Salford Red Devils have been given yet another lifeline by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC), with the club handed a two-week adjournment on their winding-up petition.

The financially-stricken outfit were handed a winding-up petition back in May, with the club owing HMRC £700,000 in unpaid debt.

In the time since, they received two other adjournments in June and September, respectively, which allowed the club to finish the Super League season.

At the time of writing, there has been no new confirmed date for the hearing, but should the petition be granted, the club could be liquidated.

‘We would like to reassure supporters that we are working tirelessly behind the scenes’

In a statement, the Red Devils said: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that HMRC have granted the club a two-week adjournment, providing additional time in which to secure the necessary funds.

“We would like to reassure supporters that we are working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a positive resolution.

“Further updates will be shared as soon as possible.”

Salford have been plagued by serious financial issues this year, following a takeover back in February. In August, the club’s owners detailed that they were set to receive a bridging loan by the end of the month, to keep the club afloat, but that has yet to materialise.

Things then came to a head earlier this month, as the Red Devils were ranked 15th in the IMG gradings ladder and subsequently relegated from Super League for the first time in 17 years.

Despite that, and the ongoing legal battle with HMRC, the club’s owners insist they remain fully committed to the club and even teased ‘an important announcement’ regarding the club’s future.

“It is with great regret and profound disappointment that we address you today following the club’s unfortunate removal from Super League,” the ownership group said in an open letter to supporters in the wake of their relegation.

“This outcome is especially painful considering the tumultuous year we have experienced, marked by significant financial and team challenges. Throughout these trials, our utmost priority has been to ensure that the Salford Red Devils fulfil all their fixtures, thereby maintaining the integrity of the broadcast deal and ensuring the continuation of this season’s competition.

“We are fully aware of the disappointment expressed by our dedicated fans. Please be assured that we have exerted every possible effort to uphold the spirit and strength of the Salford Red Devils team. Our commitment to the club remains unwavering, and we are steadfast in our efforts to secure a future that honours the proud traditions of the Red Devils.

“An important announcement regarding the future direction of the club will be made next week. It is our sincere hope that this forthcoming communication will unify all supporters and stakeholders.

“Throughout this challenging period, our solemn pledge has been, and will always be, to act in the best interests of the team and its supporters. We have endeavoured to navigate the difficulties presented by media scrutiny and splinter groups with dignity and resolve.

“We thank you for your continued loyalty and support during these difficult times.

In the time since the letter was published, head coach Paul Rowley, Jayden Nikorima, Sam Davies, Sam Hill and Charlie Glover have all departed for pastures new.

