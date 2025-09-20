Salford Red Devils legend Adrian Morley reportedly confronted the club’s controversial owners on Friday evening as tensions ran high following their final Super League game of the season.

There were passionate scenes in the closing stages of their defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday, with Jack Walker’s late consolation sparking an almighty pitch invasion. One of the Salford owners, Curtiz Brown, also interacted with supporters from his personal box while that game was going on.

And now, fans group The 1873 have reported that while several fans were able to enter that box to hold a conversation with Brown, so too was Red Devils and rugby league icon Morley, who decided to ‘confront those responsible’ in their words.

Posting on X, they said: “Importantly, it was not only ordinary fans who felt compelled to demand answers. Adrian Morley, a highly respected Salford and rugby league legend, entered the owners’ box last night to confront those responsible and ask he same questions every single supporter has been asking: What is happening to our club?

“When a man who has given so much to rugby league itself feels he has no choice but to demand answers in person, it tells you everything you need to know about the scale of this crisis.”

Disrespect. Pure and simple. That’s what poured out of the owners’ box last night towards fans. Mocked, antagonised, then lied to. The message from the terraces was loud & clear: GET OUT of our club. The 1873 pic.twitter.com/ktYunRaczK — The 1873 (@The1873_) September 20, 2025

News of another major figure within the game deciding to getting involved should further heighten the need for a resolution, though Salford’s owners are privately telling staff they believe they will still be in charge next season.

The 1873 also revealed that Salford are, according to them, set to sign Workington Town winger Levi Atiga for 2026. He has scored nine tries in 17 games for the League 1 side in 2025 but is reportedly likely to switch to the Red Devils.