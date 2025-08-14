On-loan Salford Red Devils forward Tom Whitehead has been recalled by Warrington Wolves and sent out instead on loan to ambitious Championship side Oldham for the remainder of 2025.

The 22-year-old loose forward has made ten Super League appearances for the Wolves and played for Salford in their crushing recent defeats to both Hull FC and Hull KR, with five games played in a Red Devils shirt in total.

The Saddleworth native will now see out the rest of the campaign with his hometown club as they bid to win the Championship.

“Things aren’t going well at Salford and it felt like the right time for me to be recalled and to come to Oldham for a new opportunity,” said Whitehead.

“It is a tough situation they are going through but I enjoyed my time there.”

Salford Red Devils’ latest blow confirmed as Warrington Wolves send loanee to Championship

Whitehead also boasts Championship experience with Halifax Panthers, London Broncos and Widnes Vikings and arrives at Boundary Park to bolster Sean Long’s pack for the run-in to the playoffs.

He continued: “I’m really excited, Oldham are doing really well at the minute and I just want to be a part of it with my hometown club.

“I’m from Saddleworth, so I’m only a 10-15 minute drive away and I am a local boy. I know a few of the lads here already from Warrington and other clubs I have played at, so this week has felt easier and I feel welcome.

“What Oldham are doing is really good, they are on the ascent and I am excited to be a part of that”.

Roughyeds head coach Sean Long added: “He is a lock forward who can play back row.

“He has a really good skill set and is only young. I think he will be a good addition to our side for the rest of the season.”

