Salford Red Devils have completed a deal to sign Wigan Warriors forward Harvey Makin on loan.

The Red Devils, who are struggling for squad numbers amidst a growing number of player departures, have strengthened their ranks ahead of this weekend’s trip to Catalans Dragons by completing a deal for Makin.

Makin is yet to make his Super League debut for his hometown club, but did spend time on loan elsewhere in the top-flight last year having signed for London Broncos on loan.

He also had short-term stints with Barrow Raiders and Bradford Bulls in 2025 and will now join Salford on a similar arrangement.

Makin will provide cover and depth in the pack after the departures of players such as Brad Singleton, who has signed for Castleford Tigers, and Joe Bullock, who has left on a short-term deal to join Barrow.

The likes of Nene Macdonald and Kallum Watkins have also departed the Red Devils as they continue to attempt to balance the books amidst a mounting financial crisis.

Makin is the second player to sign for Salford this week, after Warrington Wolves youngster Jake Thewlis joined on a one-month loan deal.

And with Salford facing a tricky trip to Catalans, and uncertainty remaining over whether or not their players will be paid on time this month, they have at least been able to bolster their squad with short-term loans.

And Makin will join in time for this weekend as he looks to make his mark in Super League and potentially return to the Warriors’ first-team setup in the coming weeks.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Wigan star’s rugby union links revealed as Ellery Hanley comparison made

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers’ quota situation as star to leave with Tom Amone incoming

👉🏻 Super League on track to break all-time attendance record as Easter crowds analysed

👉🏻 League 1 club snap up sibling duo from Down Under