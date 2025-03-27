Salford Red Devils have issued a statement to confirm none of the club’s staff have been paid as scheduled, for the second month in a row.

The club, who are currently subject to a proposed takeover, also failed to meet payroll on time last month. The staff and players were eventually paid late though.

This also comes amid the backdrop of high-profile exits from the club, with Marc Sneyd, Tim Lafai and Brad Singleton all leaving the club in the past few weeks.

Salford Red Devils issue statement as pay crisis worsens

Reports emerged from All Out Rugby League today that none of the club’s staff had been paid as scheduled, with the Red Devils staff usually receiving their paycheck on the last Thursday of the month, and that has now been confirmed.

“As many will already know, our payroll wasn’t delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances,” a statement read on the Red Devils’ website. “It remains a difficult situation for everyone at Salford Red Devils.”

“Irrespective of this, we, as players and staff have continued to uphold our commitments with professionalism, ensuring the club remains competitive on and off the field. Now, we await the same level of commitment from those responsible for ensuring the stability of our organisation.”

“The unwavering support of our fans and partners during this challenging time, is both humbling and inspiring, it makes all the difference to players and staff.”

This also follows an RFL statement earlier today detailing how the governing body would offer support to players and staff via Rugby League Cares.

“The RFL has remained in regular contact with the Salford club at various levels this week as it has for the last three months, doing all possible to support within the regulations, and shares the frustration and disappointment felt by many others given the club’s position.

“This includes the other clubs, given the ongoing impact on the competition, as well as the club’s staff, and we have alerted Rugby League Cares to the latest position to be available to provide support.”

“Again, we have sought and received assurances that this position is temporary, and that substantial investment will be made into the club. This remains the desired outcome for all, ensuring that Salford Red Devils will complete the Betfred Super League season.”

At the time of writing, there has been no update regarding the future of their upcoming Super League clash with Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

Salford are also currently under an imposed £1.2 million salary cap, and head coach Paul Rowley has already confirmed he only has 15 players currently has just 15 players available to face the defending champions this weekend.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL