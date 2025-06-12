Salford Red Devils issue statement as Nene Macdonald returns Down Under

Salford Red Devils have confirmed Nene Macdonald will return home on unpaid leave, amid speculation over his future with the club.

The PNG international, who joined the Red Devils from Leeds ahead of the 2024 campaign, was a key omission from Paul Rowley’s squad ahead of their game against St Helens this weekend, with links over a possible exit swirling.

Due to the enforced salary cap regulations, Macdonald has only made five appearances for Salford this year, scoring three tries in the process.

He has also spent time with Championship side Oldham on loan this season, where he made two appearances and scored one try.

Commenting on the news, Salford boss Rowley said: “Nene goes back home with the support and best wishes of the club from top to bottom.

“On a personal note, he’s been a pleasure to coach and work with and I know he’s enjoyed every minute of pulling on the Salford jersey.

“In a bizarre situation, the rules imposed upon our club meant his loyalty and desire to not leave was to his detriment and he was left in limbo for several months which was very a difficult situation for him.

“The Club and Nene have agreed that it’s in his best interest to go back home and enjoy some time with friends and family.

“We will continue to talk, and Nene remains registered to our club for a return in the future. The door will remain open and he leaves with all our love and understanding.”

Macdonald has quickly become a key man at the Salford Community Stadium following his dramatic switch from Leeds. In his first season with the club, he earned a place in the Super League Dream Team as the Red Devils secured a fourth-placed finish and was also named Supporters’ Player of the Year.

