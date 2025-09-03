Salford Red Devils face another sizeable day in the club’s history today (Wednesday): and that is not an exaggeration, with the club once again in court to answer a winding-up petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

The Red Devils owe over £700,000 in unpaid debts to HMRC and were successful in having the petition adjourned by the courts in June. That adjournment was until September 3: meaning the Red Devils are now on the brink of another huge outcome.

Since June, there have been repeated promises from the club’s ownership that a multi-million pound bridging loan will land which will enable the Red Devils to clear immediate and pressing debts like the HMRC one. It would, however, not solve the club’s long-term financial issues whatsoever, with Salford now over £5million in debt.

But that bridging loan has failed to materialise. Love Rugby League understands it is still not here. What could happen in the courts in London on Thursday morning? Here are the possible outcomes.

The most armageddon-style scenario is that the winding-up order is granted by the courts. That would immediately mean the club’s holding company, Salford City Reds 2013, would be placed into liquidation and would immediately throw into doubt their ability to complete the remainder of their fixtures unless a new-co was ready to go. That is highly unlikely.

Salford can also enter administration. That would lead to sporting consequences with the RFL – and IMG – but in reality, the club’s fate feels increasingly likely to have been sealed in terms of Super League for 2026.

However, it is understood the club will attempt to push for a second adjournment. These are certainly not unheard of in the business world – not least if a creditor is confident it will get the monies it is owed. But HMRC agreed to an adjournment in June because they were promised the bridging loan was imminent.

It remains to be seen whether Salford can secure another adjournment. If they can, it buys them valuable time – but they are at the mercy of the club’s ownership delivering on their promise that the loan is incoming. But HMRC accepted the proof of funding put forward in June, meaning there must be some chance of this debt being settled.

Otherwise, a far worse scenario would have already materialised. Of course, if the loan does arrive, Salford can settle the debt.

But ultimately, by Wednesday afternoon, the fate of Salford could well be sealed one way or another.