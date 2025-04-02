Salford Red Devils will be boosted by the return of captain Kallum Watkins and utility Chris Atkin this weekend, after both returned to training in advance of Friday’s Challenge Cup trip to Catalans.

Watkins and Atkin were rumoured to have decided against playing last weekend versus Wigan Warriors, following the club’s high-profile and significant financial issues.

They were both subsequently left out of the trip to the Brick Community Stadium, with Paul Rowley refusing to confirm whether or not they did indeed refuse to play.

However, they are now both back involved and included in the Salford squad that will make the trip to France for a place in the last four of this year’s competition.

“We’ve got a few bodies back,” Rowley told the media on Wednesday. “It’s a considerably healthy squad to take to Catalans than played against Wigan. We’ve got some notable ones back; Kallum, our skipper is back, which is fantastic news for us.”

The return of Watkins and Atkin – two of Salford’s senior players – represents a major boost after a number of other experienced players opted to play with injuries.

Leeds were interested in a move for their former player and were looking into the prospect of bringing Watkins back to AMT Headingley. They have cap space following Maika Sivo’s season-ending injury late in pre-season.

But it now appears as if Watkins will remain at the club for the short-term at least.

Rowley did not confirm whether or not the pair had indeed refused to play when asked again on Wednesday morning, saying all he cared about was that they were available for this weekend.

Salford remain without players such as Sam Davis, Nene Macdonald and Ben Hellewell: who are fit, but not allowed to be named in their sustainability cap squad.

