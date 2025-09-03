Salford Red Devils handed HMRC lifeline as new key date set following court hearing
Salford Red Devils have secured a second adjournment against a winding up petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs against the struggling Super League club.
The Red Devils were in court again in London on Wednesday morning to answer a petition filed by HMRC, concerning unpaid taxes of over £700,000. Had that petition been granted, Salford would have been liquidated and likely unable to finish the current Super League season.
But they will now have until October 29, Love Rugby League has been told, to pay that bill or at least attempt to settle it after securing a further adjournment. Love Rugby League revealed on Wednesday morning that was the outcome the club were pushing for. It means that they have once again successfully proven proof of funding and that a bridging loan is heading for the club’s accounts.
“We also want to acknowledge the continued support from everyone connected to the club. Your backing—whether in the stands, in the community, or beyond—remains an important part of what keeps Salford moving forward. As we approach the final games of the season, we encourage everyone to get behind the team and help us finish strong—on and off the field.”
Salford are far from out of trouble though, with rising debts and even the bridging loan unlikely to secure their medium-term financial instability.
The club’s ownership will once again be centre of attention on Thursday evening as a protest takes place before their Super League clash with Catalans Dragons.