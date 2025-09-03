Salford Red Devils have secured a second adjournment against a winding up petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs against the struggling Super League club.

The Red Devils were in court again in London on Wednesday morning to answer a petition filed by HMRC, concerning unpaid taxes of over £700,000. Had that petition been granted, Salford would have been liquidated and likely unable to finish the current Super League season.

But they will now have until October 29, Love Rugby League has been told, to pay that bill or at least attempt to settle it after securing a further adjournment. Love Rugby League revealed on Wednesday morning that was the outcome the club were pushing for. It means that they have once again successfully proven proof of funding and that a bridging loan is heading for the club’s accounts.