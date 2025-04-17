Salford Red Devils forward suffers injury blow as prognosis delivered

Salford Red Devils forward Joe Bullock will be sidelined for at least eight weeks with a leg injury picked up while playing on dual-registration for Championship outfit Barrow Raiders.

Bullock, who made 124 appearances for Barrow between 2014 and 2018, returned to Cumbria earlier this month as a loanee as part of their dual-registration partnership with Salford.

With their financial plight still ongoing, the Super League side needed to reduce their wage bill, and loaning Bullock out aided them in that cause.

But the 32-year-old will now return to Salford having picked up a lower limb injury on his second debut for the Raiders last weekend.

Lining up away against another of his former clubs in Widnes Vikings, prop Bullock bulldozed his way over for a first half try and helped Paul Crarey‘s side to a 37-12 win.

After falling to the floor when defending his line late on though, the veteran was forced off, and will now spend at least eight weeks out of action.

Speaking to Cumbrian outlet ‘The Mail‘, Raiders boss Crarey said: :”It is a massive blow not only for us, but for Joe and Salford.

“We were all looking forward to him playing against London (Broncos) before our home fans, who took him to their hearts when last with us.

“I also feel sorry for my good friend, Salford coach Paul Rowley who has also lost him for that eight-week period.

“With Salford under restrictions until the RFL confirms the take-over of the club, Rowley has had to slash his salary cap and has lost some of his top players to other clubs.

“Joe was allowed to come here to reduce the wage bill while Jamie Pye, who we had on loan from them, went back in return.”

