RL Commercial chief Rhodri Jones has insisted he has confidence Salford Red Devils will be able to fulfil their remaining five fixtures in the 2025 Super League season.

The Red Devils were forced to cancel last weekend’s game with Wakefield Trinity, a humiliating situation for the club and Super League, after citing significant concerns over player welfare.

But Salford said on Monday that they were confident they could send a squad to Leigh Leopards on Friday night, with several senior players due to return from injury and some other reinforcements to be drafted in on loan.

Jones was asked by Love Rugby League on Tuesday about whether he believed Salford would now be able to get through to the end of the season without further cancellations. He appeared confident that would be the case.

“Last night was encouraging when they said they’d fulfil Friday’s game against Leigh,” he said.

“I think they’ve got Warrington the week after, and I think it will be a week-to-week thing. But I’m confident they, and everyone else around the game, will look to do whatever they can to get them through these final few fixtures.”

Jones was also asked on whether he felt that the situation with the Red Devils could have a negative effect on Super League’s profile and the prospect of it impacting the upcoming broadcast deal negotiations.

He said: “Potentially but we’ve got a really big period going into the Ashes, and will can only control what we can control.

“Hopefully things like the Ashes, the end of the Super League season can overtake any negative stories that come out with Salford.”

