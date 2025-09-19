It was never going to end with a victory against such a talented and cohesive side like Wakefield Trinity: but goodness, it was hard not to feel moved watching what will almost certainly be Salford Red Devils’ final Super League game for now at least on Friday.

In truth, there was everything we have come to love and expect from this very special club in recent years, even if the result wasn’t the one many expected.

The only place to begin is before a ball had even been kicked. Salford’s supporters are small in number, but there are few, if any, that possess as much passion for their club. That has been intensified further in recent weeks as they are left in the dark by an ownership group who now have the future of the Red Devils in the palm of their hands.

The scenes pre-match were powerful, and the ones at the start of the second half as both sets of supporters united to tell the owners of this grand old club exactly what they think was just as significant. This scandal has not just touched Salford fans; it has resonated with so many people across the sport. That has to mean something, surely.

This playing group, cobbled together as players were sold to essentially keep the club afloat, have gelled in remarkable time and look like a team with spirit, endeavour and even the occasional moments of huge excitement. That was evident here when Salford went 12-0 up; it was never going to last, but it was enjoyable to watch.

And that is down to one man and one man alone: the individual who should be named Super League’s coach of the year – Paul Rowley.

It may seem a hilarious comment to make for a man who has just presided over a team finishing bottom of the Super League table. But Rowley has played a significant role in ensuring Salford cause the competition and its administrators – who have also failed this club – great embarrassment.

Had the Red Devils pulled out mid-season, had Rowley decided he didn’t want to be subjected to this abhorrent treatment anymore and had he just walked away, nobody would have judged him or the players that were left.

But Rowley has too much pride to do that. Too much pride in the club he loves and too much pride in rugby league. Super League has to recognise that. While we are being honest, to pick up three wins is more than anyone would have expected.

These players also showed the spirit of Salford, the spirit that took the Red Devils into the play-offs and made them not only a force in recent years, but one of the most entertaining teams to watch. How painful it must have been for anyone leaving that stadium on Friday evening not knowing if they will ever watch their team again.

But that is now a question for Curtiz Brown and Saia Kailahi. Nobody else.

There are no more games to hide behind. No more opportunities to throw Rowley under a bus and make him face the media without the full information. It’s time for Salford’s owners to step out of the darkness and tell the people who live and breathe this fantastic rugby club what the truth really is.

Because if nothing else, that is the very least they deserve. Fingers crossed this isn’t goodbye for good.