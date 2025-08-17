Salford Red Devils fans send message to owners with powerful protests

Salford Red Devils supporters have gathered in big numbers on Sunday afternoon to send a message to the club’s controversial owners with a powerful but peaceful protest.

The Red Devils’ game with Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon was cancelled, with the club suggesting that it was due to welfare concerns over the players that were available to feature.

However, that did not stop a protest arranged by supporter group The 1873 from going ahead on Sunday lunchtime.

Hundreds of fans marched from Salford City Roosters all the way to the Salford Community Stadium holding banners and chanting against the state of the crisis-stricken Super League club.

Footage of that protest can be viewed below, which culminated in supporters standing outside the stadium chanting: “We want our club back.”

The Red Devils have endured another chaotic and controversial week on and off the field. Off it, the club were rocked by the resignation of COO Claire Bradbury, who quit after claiming she had been subject to misogynistic language.

Bradbury alleged that the club’s ownership suggested she slept with someone from the Rugby Football League in order to smooth over their financial issues.

It is also set to be a huge period for the club over the coming days, too. On Monday, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, will meet with the RFL to try and ascertain what can be done about the crisis.

And on Tuesday, the RFL and Super League clubs will hold meetings to determine not only what happens to the outcome of Salford’s game with Wakefield, but also whether the club will face sanctions moving forwards for the rest of the season.

But it is clear that whatever happens this season and beyond into 2026, Salford supporters will not let the club’s ownership forget what they have done to the Super League side.