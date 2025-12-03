Leading Salford Red Devils supporters group The 1873 have urged the Rugby Football League to act swiftly and appoint a new consortium to take over the club’s playing licence by the end of this week.

The Red Devils’ parent company, Salford City Reds (2013), were formally ordered into liquidation on Wednesday morning by the High Court after a winding-up petition filed by His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

They are believed to owe almost £4million in debt but the financial saga which has plagued the club for almost 12 months, dating back to them asking for an advance of their central distribution last winter, is now drawing to a close. The current owners, Sire Kailahi and Curtiz Brown, will now relinquish control.

It means that as things stand, the Championship has a huge hole in its fixtures with one of its 21 teams now technically not in existence. However, plans are frantically developing behind the scenes with a number of consortia looking to put together packages to resurrect the club.

But The 1873 insist time is now of the essence. They have urged both the Council and the RFL to decide within the next 48 hours who will get control of the club’s playing licence, and who will be trusted with the responsibility of taking on the new-look Red Devils.

In a statement, they said: “Discussions are happening right now between credible parties – people who understand this city, who love this club, and who will build a new organisation worthy of its legacy. There will be a new structure. There will be a new direction. And there will be rugby league in Salford once again.

“We call on Salford City Council and The RFL to work jointly, and constructively, to swiftly appoint a ‘newco’ to take on the tenancy of the stadium and assume the membership left behind by the liquidation of Salford City Reds (2013) Limited. This action must take place in the coming days.

“If there is to be any chance of a Salford club competing in the Championship in 2026, Friday 5th December must be seen as a ‘long stop’ date for this newco to be approved.

“The 2026 Championship season commences in six weeks’ time and, with so much to be done in that time, any delay in the decision-making process will significantly hamper the possibility of a Salford club making the start line.”