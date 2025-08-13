Salford Red Devils fans blast Krisnan Inu ‘betrayal’ after ownership defence

Salford Red Devils supporters group, ‘The 1873’, have blasted assistant coach Krisnan Inu’s defence of the club’s ownership, describing it as a ‘betrayal’.

During the pre-match press conference ahead of Salford‘s home clash against Wakefield Trinity this weekend, assistant Inu leapt to the defence of the club’s ownership, insisting they were the right people to take the club forward.

“If they didn’t come, we would have fallen apart a long time ago,” he said.

“Their intentions have always been for the club, the people and the community, and that’s never changed.

“Going off my character, they are the same type of people; if you’re part of the circle you’re the people we look after, and I don’t see any change in that.”

His comments also followed a public statement issued by the club’s owners which was released late on Monday night, stating they were committed to returning the club to its former glory.

That defence from Inu, whose relationship with the ownership group has come under scrutiny a few times already, has since been met with another scathing statement from The 1873.

‘How does he not see that the club has already fallen apart under their watch?’

A newly-formed supporter group, they will lead a fan protest against the ownership at Sunday’s game at the Salford Community Stadium, and their statement in response to Inu’s comment expressed heavy disappointment.

That statement begins: “We are deeply disappointed by Krisnan Inu’s recent comments in the press defending Salford Red Devils’ owners at a time when club staff remain unpaid and the club itself is in severe crisis.

“His public support for the very people responsible for this situation is an insult to those who have been left without wages and to the fans who have endured seven months of broken promises.

“Inu suggests ‘what can they say and what can’t they say’ – but there’s plenty they could say. They could explain why staff have been paid late in six of the last seven months. They could explain why players’ pensions remain unpaid.

“They could explain why 13 first-team players have chosen to leave the club. They could address the complete collapse in trust, communication and credibility. Instead, we get nothing.

“His remark that ‘something is better than nothing’ is a disgrace. Seven months into their ownership, the ‘something’ we’ve seen is our club stripped of its players, mired in more debt than when they took over and run with complete disregard for its staff, fans and obligations.

“If this is ‘something’, it’s the worst something imaginable.

“Inu also claimed, ‘if they didn’t come I think we would have fallen apart a long time ago.’

“How does he not see that the club has already fallen apart under their watch? The squad has been decimated, staff morale destroyed, and our reputation in the game dragged through the mud.”

‘They are personally responsible for the complete destruction of Salford Red Devils and for continually bringing the competition into disrepute’

Inu represented Salford 52 times during his playing career, lining up in both the 2019 Super League Grand Final and 2020 Challenge Cup final.

He has been part of Paul Rowley’s coaching team since 2023 having hung up his boots at the end of the 2022 campaign following a brief stint at Leigh.

The statement continues: “He asks for patience – but patience is impossible when there’s been a complete lack of communication from the owners, coupled with their blatant disrespect for the supporters, the club and the Super League competition itself.

“The media keep mentioning them because they are personally responsible for the complete destruction of Salford Red Devils and for continually bringing the competition into disrepute.

“Inu says he ‘sees them working hard’ but also admits he hasn’t spoken to them recently. Which is it? Either he knows what they’re doing or he doesn’t.

“It is our understanding you met with the owners as recent as last Friday, August 8, 2025. Just five days prior to your statement.

“His comments are as unhelpful and misplaced as the time he publicly remarked that Sire ‘smelt nice’ and told us all he was here to support the club – a meaningless soundbite when weighed against the reality we now face.

“We call Krisnan Inu out for standing up in defence of these owners in the press, yet continuing to say nothing for the unpaid staff who have kept this club alive.

“Loyalty should be to the truth and to the people suffering – not to personal friendships or misplaced gratitude.

“By defending the indefensible, we believe Krisnan has lost the respect of a huge part of the fan base. Many supporters who once held him in high regard for his time and efforts on the field now see his words as a betrayal of the values this club stands for.

“Instead of using his platform to stand up for unpaid staff and mistreated players, he has chosen to shield the owners from the rightful criticism – and in doing so, has damaged his own standing with the people who once backed him unequivocally.

‘The fans, the players and the staff deserve honesty, leadership and transparency – and they deserve to know where your loyalties truly lie’

Six-time New Zealand international Inu, who also earned one cap for Samoa, regularly takes on press duties in place of head coach Rowley.

He has been hit with plenty of backlash following Wednesday afternoon’s pre-Wakefield presser, with many supporters taking issue with his comments around the ownership group.

The 1873’s statement concludes: “Krisnan, are these really the people you want to align yourself with at such a critical moment in Salford Red Devils’ history?

“This is not just a matter of loyalty to individuals – it’s about choosing which side of an important chapter in the club’s story you stand on.

“Will you be remembered for standing with those who caused its downfall, or for speaking up for the staff, players and supporters who have been left abandoned?

“We have to ask, Krisnan – what is the real reason you continue to publicly back and support these owners?

“Is it truly about what’s best for Salford Red Devils, or does it have anything to do with your role as a director of Jacobsen Venture Limited alongside Sire Lailahi?

“The fans, the players and the staff deserve honesty, leadership and transparency – and they deserve to know where your loyalties truly lie.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils coach boldly defends owners with call for patience made

👉 Wigan Warriors coach provides insight into Paul Deacon appointment as admiration detailed

👉 Mikey Lewis ‘on radar’ of several NRL clubs with possible transfer date shared

👉 St Helens star set for long-term injury lay-off as club reveal surgery required

👉 Hull KR boss reveals mystery training blow amid update on key trio’s fitness